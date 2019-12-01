The best Cyber Monday deals on the iPhone 11, Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and more, will end soon

Black Friday brought about some fantastic deals on some of the latest phones, including Google’s Pixel 4, the OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and more. For Cyber Monday, those deals continue, though you’re time to checkout with these lowered prices is running out.
Below, we’ll list the best deals that are currently happening on unlocked Android phones, as well as a few carrier deals on iPhones. Sadly, there aren’t straight discounts on recent iPhone models, but if you’re planning on activating on Verizon or AT&T, you can stand to save some a ton of money on Cyber Monday.
Android
- LG G8 ThinQ is $399.99 (usually $849.99) at Amazon. My colleague Sean Hollister wrote why he thinks this may be the best Black Friday phone deal of 2019, one that’s still in effect for Cyber Monday.
- You’ve probably heard it a million times already during Black Friday, but it bears repeating if you’re looking for a deal on one of the best all-around Android phones, the Pixel 4. Google’s Pixel 4 phone with 64GB of storage is $599 (usually $799; each storage configuration is $200 off) at Amazon (limited colors available), Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- The Pixel 4 XL with 64GB of storage is $699 (usually $899; each storage config is $200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- The cheaper Pixel 3A is also discounted at $100 off of its usual price. The model with 64GB of storage is $299.99 (usually $399) at Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- The Pixel 3A XL with 64GB of storage) is $379.99 at Amazon (available in black or white), Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- Samsung is offering its biggest discount on the Note 10 and Galaxy S10 lineup of phones, and it’s including a free set of Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds with purchase. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $749.99 at Samsung, B&H Photo, Microsoft Store, and Amazon. (It’s normally priced at $949.99.)
- If you want a bigger phone, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is also discounted $200 (includes Galaxy Buds), down to $899.99 at Samsung, B&H Photo, Microsoft Store, and Amazon.
- Best Buy is hosting a huge discount on the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, where you can get it for just $699.99 when you activate it with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. No monthly payment plan is necessary to save money here.
- The Galaxy S10 starts at $699.99 ($200 off, includes free Galaxy Buds) at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Samsung.
- The Galaxy S10 Plus starts at $799.99 ($200 off, includes free Galaxy Buds) at B&H Photo, Amazon, and Samsung.
- The smaller Galaxy S10E is $549.99 ($200 off, but doesn’t include free Galaxy Buds) at Amazon and Best Buy.
- OnePlus 7 Pro is $549 ($150 off, nearly sold out) at OnePlus
- Razer Phone 2 is $299.99 (original launched in late 2018 for $799) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Razer.com.
iPhone
If you’re looking for a discount on an iPhone 11 Pro, you may be able to buy one at Best Buy for as little as $499 (roughly half off). To do that, you’ll need to activate a new line with an installment plan on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, and also trade in your old phone. How much you pay overall will depend on how much trade-in value your phone has.
A similar deal applies to the less expensive iPhone 11 at Best Buy, which normally has a $699 starting price. After activating it on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint, and trading in your old phone, the final cost after your installment plan is paid off will be $199.
Over at Target, the iPhone deals kick off on Black Friday and last through Sunday. You can get a $200 gift card when you activate either the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max with Verizon or AT&T. Target will also offer a $200 gift card for the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, which cost less per month than the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max
