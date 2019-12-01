The best Cyber Monday deals on the iPhone 11, Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and more, will end soon

Black Friday brought about some fantastic deals on some of the latest phones, including Google’s Pixel 4, the OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and more. For Cyber Monday, those deals continue, though you’re time to checkout with these lowered prices is running out.

Below, we’ll list the best deals that are currently happening on unlocked Android phones, as well as a few carrier deals on iPhones. Sadly, there aren’t straight discounts on recent iPhone models, but if you’re planning on activating on Verizon or AT&T, you can stand to save some a ton of money on Cyber Monday.

Android

OnePlus 7 Pro is $549 ($150 off, nearly sold out) at OnePlus

Razer Phone 2 is $299.99 (original launched in late 2018 for $799) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Razer.com.

iPhone

If you’re looking for a discount on an iPhone 11 Pro, you may be able to buy one at Best Buy for as little as $499 (roughly half off). To do that, you’ll need to activate a new line with an installment plan on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, and also trade in your old phone. How much you pay overall will depend on how much trade-in value your phone has.

A similar deal applies to the less expensive iPhone 11 at Best Buy, which normally has a $699 starting price. After activating it on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint, and trading in your old phone, the final cost after your installment plan is paid off will be $199.

Over at Target, the iPhone deals kick off on Black Friday and last through Sunday. You can get a $200 gift card when you activate either the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max with Verizon or AT&T. Target will also offer a $200 gift card for the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, which cost less per month than the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max