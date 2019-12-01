Some of the best Cyber Monday deals are happening at Amazon

Amazon is known for having almost everything in stock, and most of the times, it’s able to sell tech for less than other retailers, too. Now that Cyber Monday is here, we’ve hunted for the best deals on Amazon-made devices, such as Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems, Echo smart speakers, Echo Show displays, and Ring smart home tech. Additionally, many of the best deals that we’ve seen on LG 4K HDR OLED TVs, noise-canceling headphones, video games and consoles, phones, and more are happening on Amazon.
Aside for the tech that Amazon makes itself, its pricing on other products tends to be more volatile than other retailers, meaning prices will likely fluctuate throughout Cyber Monday. If you’re not seeing the prices we have noted below, you might not be out of luck, or the lowered price may reappear. But should something sell out, we’ll do our best to keep this post updated to reflect that.
(Note: the newest deals will be added to the top of the list)
Amazon devices
- Fire HD 8 is $49.99 (usually $79.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet is $99.99 (usually $149.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite is $84.99 (usually $129.99)
- Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $24.99 (usually $49.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 bundle is $139, which is a mere $10 more than the doorbell costs by itself. The Echo Show 5 smart display will cost $49 by itself later in the month.
- Echo (third-gen) is $59.99 (usually $99.99, includes the (RED) edition)
- Echo Show 5 with a Wyze Camera costs $59.99 (usually $99.99)
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, which includes three Eero routers, will be $159 (usually $249)
The best of the rest
- Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is $39.99 (usually around $59)
- Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise-canceling headphones are $199.99 (usually $299, beats the Black Friday price by $50)
- Nintendo Switch Lite is $199.99 (no change in price) but includes a $25 gift card with the offer code UUDDLRLRBA used at checkout
- Judgment (PS4) is $24.99 ($35 off)
- The Outer Worlds is $34.99 for PS4 and Xbox One
- Outer Wilds is $24.99 for Xbox One
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is $24.99 (usually $49.99)
- Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision is $269.99 (usually $380.99)
- 55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV is $1,199 (normally $1,399)
- Apple’s seventh-generation iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi) is currently $229.99 ($100 off)
- The same iPad tablet, but with 128GB of storage is $329.99 ($100 off)
- LG G8 ThinQ is $399.99 (usually $849.99) at Amazon
- Google’s Pixel 4 phone with 64GB of storage is $599 (usually $799; each storage configuration is $200 off)
- The Pixel 4 XL with 64GB of storage is $699 (usually $899; each storage config is $200 off)
- The Pixel 3A XL with 64GB of storage is $379.99 (available in black or white)
- The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $749.99 ($200 off, includes Galaxy Buds)
- The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is also discounted $200 (includes Galaxy Buds), down to $899.99
- The Galaxy S10 starts at $699.99 ($200 off, includes free Galaxy Buds)
- The Galaxy S10 Plus starts at $799.99 ($200 off, includes free Galaxy Buds)
- The smaller Galaxy S10E is $549.99 ($200 off, but doesn’t include free Galaxy Buds)
- Google’s Pixel Slate with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is available with a Pixel Slate Keyboard and Pixelbook Pen for free at $649
- Nest Wifi routers are $149 ($20 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are $278 (usually $349.99)
- Xbox One S All-Digital (disc-less) consoles are $149.99 ($100 off)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers are $59.99 ($20 off) per pair
- Samsung’s 512GB microSD card is $64.99 (usually $89.99)
- Oculus Rift S tethered VR headset is $349.99 (usually $399.99)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) is $354.99 (almost $50 off)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) is $384.99 (almost $50 off)
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.
Loading comments...