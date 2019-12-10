 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Untitled Goose Game is coming to the PS4 and Xbox Game Pass next week

New, 8 comments

Now you can honk on consoles

By Andrew Webster
House House

The goose can’t be stopped. The breakout hit Untitled Goose Game, which was previously available on PC and the Nintendo Switch, is now on its way to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The somewhat-delayed port — caused, no doubt, by a troublesome goose — will be available on December 17th. Meanwhile, the game will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass next week, according to Microsoft.

The game became a surprise hit back in September, thanks to its playful nature and unusual premise, in which you play a goose that spends its time messing around with villagers in a small town. There’s even a dedicated button just for honking at people. Here’s how The Verge’s Dami Lee described the game in her review:

You can duck, run, grab things with your beak, and flap your wings, which serves no real value to the game but is a fun, goose-like thing you can do. Unfortunately, you cannot jump, fling items at people, or fly, but your presence alone is enough to put everyone else on edge, which is a kind of power I appreciate.

If nothing else, the console port should be a good way for PS4 and Xbox One owners to relieve some of that inevitable holiday stress.

Update, 10:35AM ET: Added that the game will be coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass in addition to the PS4.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...