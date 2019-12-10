You can now buy Apple’s new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR

Apple’s new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are now live on Apple’s online store.

The Mac Pro starts at $5,999, which gets you an 8-core Intel Xeon CPU, an AMD Radeon Pro 580X GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The Mac Pro is designed to be modular, so you can configure it with a better processor, graphics, memory, storage, or even $400 wheels, if you want. It tops out at over $50,000.

The 32-inch 6K Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999 — though it doesn’t come with a stand. If you want to actually be able to use the monitor at a normal height, you’ll either need to shell out $999 for Apple’s Pro Stand or pay a still-outrageous $199 for Apple’s VESA mount adapter so you can use a stand you already own.

When these pages first went live, some details for the Mac Pro shifted around and we weren’t able to configure a Pro Display XDR. The issues seem to have settled for now, but we’re already seeing the 1.5TB memory configuration (the most expensive option) greyed out.

The high-end gear was first announced in June at WWDC 2019, ending a years-long wait for an update to the “trash can” 2013 Mac Pro, which Apple has since admitted was a mess. That update is finally here — if you’re willing to pay for it.