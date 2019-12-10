iOS 13.3 arrives with full support for physical security keys

Apple is releasing its new iOS 13.3 update for all compatible devices today. The biggest addition is the ability to use FIDO2-compliant USB-C, NFC, and Lightning physical security devices with Apple’s Safari browser. These physical security keys offer greater account protection, and Yubico released the first Lightning security key back in August. Previously, iOS apps had to individually add support for a Lightning connector on the YubiKey 5Ci into their apps, but Apple’s native support will open this up to all apps and sites.

A number of web services like Gmail, Dropbox, Twitter, Outlook, and Facebook support security keys, so Apple’s native iOS support is a big improvement for any iPhone owner who wants to use a physical security key.

Alongside the security key addition, iOS 13.3 is a fairly minor update. Beta users have reported that RAM management appears to have improved, and communication limits have been added to Screen Time to set limits on phone calls, iMessage, FaceTime, and iCloud contacts. Apple has also added the ability to hide the Memoji stickers in keyboard settings. iOS 13.3 is rolling out to all supported devices right now, and you can install it immediately by checking Settings > General > Software Update.