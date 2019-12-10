Watch the first gameplay trailer for Platinum’s new hack ’n’ slash, Babylon’s Fall

Platinum Games teased its upcoming hack ‘n’ slash game, Babylon’s Fall, during PlayStation’s State of Play event. Not much else is known about the game currently. It’s another collaboration between Platinum and Square Enix; they previously worked together on 2017’s Nier: Automata.

The trailer doesn’t offer much by way of explanation, though it does give viewers a first look at Babylon’s action-heavy gameplay — a fluid, quick combat system reminiscent of other beloved Platinum games like Bayonetta. It also promises more information “next summer.”

Platinum announced Babylon’s Fall at E3 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It was set to launch this year, though it seems to have been pushed back. Few details are currently known about the game, which appears to take place in a fantasy setting.