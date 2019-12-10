Resident Evil 3 is getting a modern remake on April 3rd, 2020

Hot on the heels of the popular Resident Evil 2 remake that was released earlier this year, Capcom has announced that it’ll be remaking Resident Evil 3 for modern hardware, which was already revealed by a few leaks.

Like Resident Evil 2’s remake, the new Resident Evil 3 will feature entirely overhauled graphics and gameplay with a similar over-the-shoulder camera perspective. Additionally, Capcom announced that the asymmetrical four-versus-one multiplayer game Resident Evil: Project Resistance isn’t its own game after all; it’s a new multiplayer component (now just called Resident Evil: Resistance) for Resident Evil 3 that will be included with the remake.

First released under the name Resident Evil 3: Nemesis on the original PlayStation, the game puts players back in the shoes of Jill Valentine, one of the characters from the first Resident Evil game, as she tries to escape from the zombie-infected Raccoon City while being hunted by a monstrous creature named Nemesis. As the trailer reveals, Nemesis (much like the hulking Mr. X in the Resident Evil 2 remake) has gone through a significant design upgrade.

Resident Evil 3 will be out on April 3rd, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.