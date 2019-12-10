Microsoft’s full-screen Windows 7 upgrade prompts start next month

Microsoft has been notifying Windows 7 users about January’s end of support throughout 2019. Now, the company is making its notification prompts even bigger, as full-screen pop-ups to warn about the end of life of Windows 7. The full-screen notification will warn that “your Windows 7 PC is out of support,” and it will start appearing on January 15th, the day after support ends.

Microsoft will warn Windows 7 users who haven’t upgraded that PCs are “more vulnerable to viruses and malware” due to a lack of security and software updates and no tech support. There will be three options to dismiss the message, including the ability to remind later, learn more, or don’t remind again. The full-screen prompt will remain on the screen until a Windows 7 user has interacted with it.

Windows 7 support will end on January 14th, 2020, and Microsoft has been promoting Windows 10 as the main upgrade path for businesses and consumers. Windows 10 passed Windows 7 in market share earlier this year, and Microsoft’s latest operating system is now set to hit 1 billion devices next year.