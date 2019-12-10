Apple’s most expensive Pro Display XDR requires a special, Apple-made cloth to clean it

Apple’s newest top-of-the-line display, the Pro Display XDR, is out today. And it doesn’t come cheap, starting at $4,999, with a matte “nano texture” upgrade for a mere $1,000. If you buy that nano texture upgrade, though, and you ever allow a speck of dust to grace it, don’t you dare think about cleaning it with some water and a microfiber cloth. Instead, an Apple support document says you should only clean that nano-texture glass with a special “dry polishing cloth” that comes with the display, and nothing else (via MacRumors).

Apple hasn’t said why nano-texture Pro Display XDR owners must use its specific cloth over another screen cleaner (we’ve asked), but it’s likely due to how the display is made. “Nano-texture” glass is Apple’s term for its nonreflective, matte texture option. Apple says that the nano texture is “etched into the glass at the nanometer level” to help maintain contrast on the display despite the matte finish, and for whatever reason, that nano texture is delicate enough that it should only be cleaned by the special cloth.

If you lose the polishing cloth, you’ll have to contact Apple for a new one

If you lose that polishing cloth, you apparently can’t just go on Amazon or walk into an Apple Store and buy a new one — you’ll have to contact Apple’s support line for a replacement. We’ve asked Apple how much a replacement might cost.

And in case you were worried, Apple has also provided specific instructions on how to clean the polishing cloth: hand wash it with dish soap and water, rinse it out, and let it air dry for “at least 24 hours.” With how much care is demanded of the display, I’m honestly surprised that seemingly any dish soap will work for the cloth.

The special Apple cleaning cloth may be annoying, but at least Apple includes one in the box. You’ll need to pay extra for other critical accessories, like a stand (Apple’s costs $999, or you can opt for Apple’s $199 VESA mount adapter) or a webcam (such as Logitech’s $199.99 magnetic 4K webcam designed specifically for the monitor), neither of which is included with the base $4,999 display.