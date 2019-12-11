 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter will now let you post iOS Live Photos as GIFs

No conversion required

By Jay Peters
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Live Photos are one of Apple’s signature camera options on iOS, making your photos look like one of the living photographs in Harry Potter. But if you’ve tried to post that Live Photo on Twitter, it would render as a still photo, taking away some of that magic. You could use an app to convert that Live Photo into a GIF and post that new GIF on its own, but that might be more work than you’d want to do.

Starting today, though, Twitter says you can now just post Live Photos as GIFs directly on the platform, no conversion required:

The feature is pretty easy to use, at least from the Twitter iOS app. When drafting a tweet, select a photo from your camera roll, then tap the “GIF” button in the lower-left corner of the photo in your tweet compose window. Then, when you post the tweet, that photo will be a GIF:

I think Live Photos are really fun, so I hope people use this feature to add a little more life to the photos they post on Twitter. At the very least, this new feature let me give the world another GIF of a goat.

