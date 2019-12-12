Google Assistant’s interpreter mode is coming to phones today

Interpreter mode, the feature that allows Google Assistant to translate your conversations in real time, is coming to phones. Google says it will work with 44 languages and can be invoked by saying commands like “Hey Google, help me speak Thai” or “Hey Google, be my German translator.”

Once you’re in interpreter mode, the Assistant will translate your speech and read it out loud. On phone screens, the Assistant is able to offer up Smart Replies that can speed up the conversation by letting you respond without having to speak.

Interpreter mode was previously only available on Google Home smart speakers and displays. It’ll start rolling out inside the iOS and Android Google Assistant smartphone apps from today.