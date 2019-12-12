This Samsung ad is a deranged burst of meme energy

Awesome screen. Awesome camera. Long-lasting battery life. These are three things that Samsung’s influencer-filled ad would like you (or more likely, a social-savvy teen) to know about its Galaxy A series of phones — specifically, the newly announced Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

Despite the generalized messaging around the entire Galaxy A line, the ad does appear to focus on the Galaxy A51 and 71, despite neither device’s name appearing in the ad. Both phones feature a center-positioned hole-punch notch, similar to the Galaxy Note 10, and a massive rectangular rear camera array that features four cameras. (For the record, they look extremely similar to leaked renders of the rumored Galaxy S11, which is expected to have a similar design, albeit with a fifth camera.)

On the hardware front, the phones clock in as decidedly midrange Android devices. The A51 is the lower-specced version of the two, with a 6.5-inch, 2400 x 1080 display. (Awesome screen?) There’s a quadruple-camera system on the back, with a main 48-megapixel lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. (Awesome camera?) There’s also a 4,000mAh battery (long-lasting?), an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, and either 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM, depending on the model. The A71 is a little more powerful, with a larger 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 730 processor, 4,500mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel main camera that replaces the 48-megapixel lens found on its smaller sibling.

Are those screen or camera specs truly awesome? Will those batteries last a long time? Who can truly say. Just let the thumping bass of Samsung’s mantra wash over you, convincing teens the world over that maybe a midrange Samsung phone will bring them joy and coolness through the magic of an awesome screen, awesome camera, and long-lasting battery life, instead of, say, an iPhone (or even just a better Samsung phone, like a Galaxy S10).

That said, for all its excessive “Peak Teen” energy, the ad is a good one from a marketing perspective. I guarantee that, after watching it, you can name three features of the Galaxy A line. (Maybe the A stands for “awesome?”) Right now, Samsung has only announced the price and release date for the smaller A51 in Vietnam: prices will start at 7,990,000 Vietnamese dong (roughly $345.20). No pricing or broader international rollout for either phone has been announced.

