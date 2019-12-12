Ghost of Tsushima gets new trailer, summer 2020 release date

Sit back and enjoy a nice look at one of the most anticipated games for the PS4. At The Game Awards tonight, developer Sucker Punch revealed the latest trailer for its PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima, an action-adventure game that combines sword fighting and stealth in a world inspired by feudal Japan. Clocking in at four minutes, the trailer is easily the best look at the game to date, mixing together both gameplay and cinematic footage.

Ghost of Tsushima was first announced back in 2017, and we’ve heard little about it since then, aside from a slick gameplay trailer at E3 a year later. It’s a big departure for Sucker Punch, a studio best-known for the Sly Cooper series and the superhero-inspired Infamous games. It’s launching next summer.