Vudu now lets you undo a movie rental within the first 30 minutes

We’ve all started a movie only to realize it’s not quite what we were expecting going in, and now Vudu is offering customers a way to bail out and instantly get a refund credit toward another pick. The Walmart-owned video service has launched a new feature it’s calling Rental Redo: you get 30 minutes to determine whether you want to commit to finishing a given movie you’ve rented. If you decide you’re in the mood for something else, you can request a “redo,” and you will be credited back the original rental purchase price.

To prevent abuse of this system, Vudu is limiting customers to four redos each month. And again, you’ve got to make the request within that initial 30-minute window. But it still seems like a genuinely convenient option to have.

To further establish itself as the go-to rental source, Vudu is also introducing a price match policy. If you rent a movie and find that either Amazon Video or iTunes offers the same one (in the same quality) for cheaper, you can call and ask the company to credit you the difference. This price match period only lasts 12 hours, so it’s not something you’ll be able to take advantage of several days later.

Even though Walmart is reportedly looking for a way to offload it, Vudu remains a great way to watch movies since it’s platform-agnostic, offers high-quality 4K streams (including for Disney content), and supports Movies Anywhere.