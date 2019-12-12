New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker scene hints at an unexpected return

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s release is just a week away, bringing the end of both Disney’s modern sequel trilogy and the overarching episodic Skywalker Saga. But if you can’t wait that long, Disney has released a clip from the new movie that reveals an extremely unexpected actor returning to the franchise.

Mild spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below. (Yes, it’s an official clip, but if you want to go into the film completely free of information, close this window.)

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Specifically, Darth Vader — or more accurately, the voice of Darth Vader, which is presumably reprised by James Earl Jones. It’s unlikely that Vader will be returning for Rise of Skywalker, given that when last we saw him, he was extremely dead.

Rather, it appears to be Emperor Palpatine — who, at least according to the various trailers, will be returning in some fashion in Rise of Skywalker, despite also being extremely dead at the end of Return of the Jedi — taunting Kylo Ren using his own voice, that of the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke, and Vader.

“I have been every voice you have ever heard inside your head,” the trio of Sith voices claims, as John Williams’ Palpatine theme swells in the background.

It’s a neat scene that implies that Palpatine may have been behind the strings of the presumed villain of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Although without more context — like, say, the rest of the movie — it’s hard to tell what exactly is going on in this scene.

Still, if nothing else, it shows that The Rise of Skywalker is ready to leave no stone unturned in its efforts to bring the current era of the Star Wars saga to a close. We’ll find out just how well it succeeds when the movie comes out on December 20th.