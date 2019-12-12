Fortnite adds Rey and Finn skins in time for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Fortnite has added perhaps its most high-profile crossover items today with new Rey and Finn skins to celebrate next week’s premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The skins are in the item shop now, alongside a crimson Sith Trooper skin, a First Order Tie Fighter glider, a Star Wars emote, and a giftable banner. The skins are 1,500 v-bucks (or roughly $15) each, while the glider is 1,200. Sadly, there is no lightsaber pickaxe.

This marks the second Star Wars cosmetic crossover Fortnite creator Epic Games has nabbed, following a Stormtrooper skin drop last month that was tied to the release of Electronic Arts’ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Epic has a strong relationship with Disney and its myriad properties, and we’ve seen Avengers characters as skins alongside limited time game modes featuring Infinity War and Endgame villain Thanos and other Marvel lore.

Yet this is the first time we’ve seen such major characters from one of the world’s most popular franchises being offered as skins. In the past, Epic has added Black Widow and Star-Lord skins, and it briefly let you wield iconic Marvel weapons like Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer. Fortnite has also featured Batman during an anniversary event for the superhero.