The Expanse season 4 just arrived on Amazon Prime hours ahead of schedule

For a while there, it seemed like beloved sci-fi show The Expanse might have been coming to an end, when Syfy decided not to renew it for a fourth season. But last May, Amazon stepped in — and right now, you can judge for yourself how well that decision panned out, because the ten-episode fourth season of The Expanse is now available to stream in its entirety on Amazon Prime.

“damn there goes my weekend,” one Verge editor exclaimed in Slack chat, when I mentioned the news. (I’m not free this weekend, so maybe I’ll start today.)

In our review of the first six episodes, we called it “very much the same show,” and said it “feels like the beginning of a grand second act.” So it may start a little slow — though it’ll pick up right where we left off after the third season’s finale (recap/spoilers!).

Amazon’s already renewed it for a fifth season, in case you’re wondering.

