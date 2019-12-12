Godfall is the first game announced for the PlayStation 5

Gearbox and Counterplay Games have just announced Godfall at The Game Awards, a “third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat” that marks the first game announced for Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5.

Godfall is set in an entirely new universe, and will support solo, duo, or three-player co-op (although no gameplay was shown at the show.) In the Gearbox spirit — which also publishes the Borderlands games — Godfall will have an emphasis on collecting ever-escalating sets of loot and weapons over the game.

It’ll be out holiday 2020, and will also be released on the Epic Games Store.

Developing...