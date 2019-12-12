Cyberpunk 2077’s soundtrack features Grimes, Run the Jewels, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and at The Game Awards, CD Projekt Red revealed more details about another important area of the game: the soundtrack, which will be drawing on a variety of popular punk, electronic, rap, hip-hop, and alternative artists to set the mood.

The trailer reveals a list of artists who’ll be contributing music to Cyperpunk 2077’s soundtrack, including:

Run the Jewels

Refused

Grimes

A$AP Rocky

Gazelle Twin

Ilan Rubin

Richard Devine

Nina Kraviz

Deadly Hunta

Rat Boy

Tina Guo

A varied soundtrack is important for a game like Cyberpunk 2077, which looks to put a lot of effort into the world-building around Night City. It’s also key to keeping players entertained during downtime — think of how critical Grand Theft Auto’s radio stations were towards making driving around between missions more enjoyable. Cyberpunk’s soundtrack will likely be just as key in giving players sometime to fill their time as they explore around Night City.

The trailer also revealed that Refused will be specifically supplying music for the in-fiction band Samurai, who’s lead singer Johnny Silverhand will be played by Keanu Reeves.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on April 16th, and will be available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia.