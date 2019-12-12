Telltale’s The Wolf Among Us sequel is being resurrected

A second season of Telltale Games’ The Wolf Among Us is being produced, following the studio’s shutdown last year and its relaunch in August. The Wolf Among Us 2 had been in development before Telltale’s closure, and it’s now being created in conjunction with AdHoc Studio, which was founded by former Telltale developers. The original voice actors for Bigby Wolf (Adam Harrington) and Snow White (Erin Yvette) will also be returning. There’s not much more detail about the new season, except for a brief reintroduction to Bigby Wolf — the protagonist of the original 2014 adventure game based on comic series Fables.

In a press release, LCG Entertainment — which purchased Telltale’s assets earlier this year — said the game would be available on consoles and on PC initially as an Epic Games Store exclusive. We don’t know when that’s happening, but you can see the brief trailer for the second season above.