A Fast & Furious game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC next year

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel just appeared on stage at The Game Awards to announce Fast & Furious Crossroads, a new game coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It features both stars from the movie mega-franchise along with Tyrese Gibson, and is being developed by Project Cars creators Slightly Mad Studios. Bandai Namco is publishing.

The trailer doesn’t give much away about how the game will play, but given the preceding information it is safe to say that it will involve driving cars very fast in close proximity to explosions. A Bandai Namco press release describes it as a “team-based, vehicular-heist action game” where players will “travel from the streets of exotic locales to the murky world of international espionage, pulling off high-speed heists and stunts as they battle to take down a new threat.”

Fast & Furious Crossroads also stars John Wick: Chapter 3’s Asia Kate Dillon and The Walking Dead’s Sonequa Martin-Green. It’ll be out in May 2020.