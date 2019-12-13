How to watch Fortnite’s exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip this Saturday

Fortnite is about to host another of its now-iconic in-game live events, but this one has a pretty important real-world connection. For the first time, Epic’s battle royale game will host an exclusive film clip, and this one happens to be from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, ahead of its December 20th release. The event is happening on Saturday, December 14th.

We’ve known about the clip premiere since last week, but Epic disclosed some more concrete details last night at the Game Awards. The studio says it’ll open the gates of its virtual world starting at 1:30PM ET. The clip will start airing at the Risky Reels drive-in movie theater at 2PM ET. Speaking with Game Awards host Geoff Keighley yesterday, Epic’s worldwide creative director Donald Mustard hinted that there would be some sort of involvement from director J.J. Abrams. We don’t know if that means a live pre-show, or perhaps the director himself will intro the clip before it airs.

Yesterday, while accepting the award for best ongoing game, Mustard also flicked at the idea of Fortnite as the first steps toward a proper metaverse, the term from Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash that refers to a persistent virtual world that acts much like a VR- and AR-infused evolution of the internet. In his speech, Mustard specifically says that Epic’s vision for Fortnite is a world where “all [intellectual property] can live together,” which is certainly true given the company’s spate of recent crossover marketing events for things like Batman and Borderlands 3.

Tomorrow will be a big moment for both Star Wars and Fortnite, but chances are you’ll be able to catch the clip online after it airs live in the game. Just yesterday, Epic launched its second official Star Wars cosmetic crossover, including Rey and Finn skins and a custom glider, emote, and banner. Last month, Fortnite was selling an official Stormtrooper skin to mark the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.