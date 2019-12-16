The 2021 Cadillac Escalade has a massive 38-inch curved OLED display

Cadillac Escalades are known for being big vehicles, and the 2021 version will apparently get a screen to match. General Motors’ luxury marque announced Monday that one of the key features of the 2021 Escalade will be a truly massive 38-inch curved OLED screen that stretches from the left side of the steering wheel to the midpoint of the SUV’s dashboard.

While that’s not quite as big as the 48-inch screen that stretches across the entire dashboard of EV startup Byton’s first electric SUV, it’s certainly the biggest screen to appear in a mass-market vehicle from a traditional automaker. The combination of the size, curved surface, and OLED technology has Cadillac calling it an “industry first.”

Expect more information in early 2021

Cadillac also says the display will feature “twice the pixel density of a 4K television” with “perfect blacks and the largest color range available in the automotive industry.” But the company won’t say much more about what will appear on the display, or whether we can expect to see similar screens on other models down the road. More information will be revealed when the Escalade is unveiled in February 2020.

Straight lines are so last year. Introducing the first curved OLED in the industry, with over 38” diagonal of total display on the 2021 #Cadillac #Escalade. First look February 2020, available late 2020. pic.twitter.com/AoW4SvXhYA — Cadillac (@Cadillac) December 16, 2019

What’s interesting about Cadillac putting this screen in the Escalade is that the SUV is the next vehicle to be equipped with the company’s vaunted Super Cruise driver assistance system, which allows for hands-free highway driving. That said, it’s not like drivers will be able to watch Netflix on the interstate, as Super Cruise uses sensors in the steering wheel to make sure drivers are paying attention to the road when the feature is activated.

Automakers have spent the last decade steadily increasing the size of their main infotainment screens in response to what Tesla did with the Model S. But the new Escalade is a sign that they’re willing to go even further when it comes to designing eye-popping displays. As Tesla has now switched tracks to a far more minimalist design language for the inside of its vehicles, it appears automakers like Cadillac are happy to keep chugging along the “bigger is better” path. And since GM has tasked Cadillac with being its most future-focused brand, this screen is likely only the beginning of what the American automaker has in store.

Correction: This article has been updated to say that the new Escalade will be revealed in February 2020, not in February 2021, as previously stated.