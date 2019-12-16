Android 10 is rolling out to Galaxy S10 phones on Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon

If you use a Samsung Galaxy S10 on Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon, you might be able to download Android 10 to your device right now.

9to5Google surfaced reports on Reddit earlier today that Android 10 was rolling out to Galaxy S10 phones in the US, so we asked each of the big four wireless carriers if they could tell us more about their plans for the rollout. They’re the ones who have the final call to allow the software update to go through on these phones. Here’s the state of the Android 10 rollout for Samsung Galaxy phones on each carrier.

AT&T : AT&T had no information to share.

: AT&T had no information to share. Sprint : Sprint confirmed to The Verge that Android 10 is rolling out to the Galaxy S10 today and that Android 10 will roll out to the Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and S10 5G “soon.”

: Sprint confirmed to The Verge that Android 10 is rolling out to the Galaxy S10 today and that Android 10 will roll out to the Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and S10 5G “soon.” T-Mobile : T-Mobile did not respond, but a support doc on the company’s website says Android 10 was released to Galaxy S10 devices on December 15th.

: T-Mobile did not respond, but a support doc on the company’s website says Android 10 was released to Galaxy S10 devices on December 15th. Verizon: Verizon confirmed to The Verge that Android 10 is available for Galaxy S10 phones starting today, though you might have to check for the update in your settings to get it manually (which is advice that may apply to Sprint and T-Mobile customers as well).

And in another Reddit thread, users on Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile have been reporting throughout the day that they have the update.

For most Android releases, users on non-Google phones often have to wait for their carriers to bring the new Android software to their devices. 2018’s Android Pie didn’t arrive on Samsung devices until this past January, for example, so it’s nice to see Android 10 arrive a month sooner than Android Pie did, by comparison. (Android 10 first rolled out for Google Pixel phones in the US in early September.)

In addition to the many new updates in Android 10, Samsung users will also get a refreshed version of its One UI, dubbed One UI 2. My colleague Dieter Bohn found the original One UI to be pretty good, and One UI 2 looks to have a lot small improvements to make things more consistent and efficient across the software:

After you install the update, head over to the gestures section of settings to see how they work now in Android 10 — and where you can tweak them a bit if you like. And as with any update, there’s always the potential for bugs or UI weirdness, so if you’re seeing something weird, check the question and bugs thread on the Galaxy S10 subreddit.