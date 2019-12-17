Game of the year: the best games of 2019

It’s that time of year again: the period when we argue about, and celebrate, our favorite games that came out in the last 12 months. 2019 was a bit of a strange year in that regard, with few big-name blockbusters dominating the conversation. Instead, we settled on a much more diverse set of favorites, ranging from supernatural thrillers to leather-clad action games. And yes, there’s a goose. Here’s your guide to The Verge staff’s favorite video games of 2019.