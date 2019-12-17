Respawn is launching an Apex Legends e-sports tournament with $3 million in prizes

Respawn Entertainment today announced a new global e-sports tournament series for its battle royale shooter Apex Legends, the first official tournament for the game since its launch in February of this year.

Called the Apex Legends Global Series, the tournament will feature 12 live events around the world that are produced either by Respawn and its parent company Electronic Arts or by the tournament’s event production partners PGL and GLL. The prize pool with total $3 million, with a $1 million prize pool specifically for the Apex Legends Global Series Championship held at the end of the circuit.

“Apex Legends is one of the most impactful launches in videogame history and it possesses immense esports potential,” John Nelson, Respawn’s new Apex Legends competitive gaming commissioner, said in a statement. “Through close communication with our community, we’ve built an accessible Apex Legends ecosystem where any player can become a potential star while the world watches our unique, entertaining take on Battle Royale esports.”

Following in the footsteps of Epic Games’ Fortnite, Respawn will allow any player from a list of 60 countries around the world to participate in the tournament, and not just those who are already members of official e-sports teams. The company will do this through online qualifiers, the first of which starts on January 25th, 2020.

Scoring well in the online tournaments will grant three-person teams access to live events, like regional challenger events and global premiere events. Performing well enough in any one tournament can also grant access to one of three majors, which will be live events featuring as many as 100 squads. Only the best 60 teams from the first three majors will qualify for the championship event, with its $1 million prize pool. The first major takes place from March 13th to March 15th, 2020, and invitations will be based solely on performance in the January 25th online qualifier.

“Competition is at the heart of Apex Legends,” Respawn head Vince Zampella said in a statement. “We expect that esports will play a big role in the future of Apex Legends and it all starts here, with the Apex Legends Global Series. We look forward to seeing who, out of our millions of players, will become true legends of the arena.”