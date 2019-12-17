The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt joins Xbox Game Pass in time for the Netflix premiere

Netflix’s TV adaptation of The Witcher comes out on Friday, but if you’re looking to get your Witcher fix even sooner, you’ll be able to play CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Xbox Game Pass starting Thursday, December 19th.

We should note that the show and the game aren’t exactly in the same universe. Netflix’s The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of fantasy novels, while CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 is the third of a separate game series that also spawned from the novels.

Notably, the show takes place much earlier in The Witcher’s timeline than The Witcher 3, which is why the protagonist Geralt is young and handsome in the show (played by Henry Cavill) and old and grizzled in The Witcher 3. But Wild Hunt is a very good fantasy RPG, and the show looks like it will be good as well, so even if they aren’t exactly related to each other, they might be able to fill that Game of Thrones-shaped hole in your heart.

A number of other good games are headed to Xbox Game Pass this week as well, so if you’re a subscriber, there’s a lot you can play over the holiday season. Untitled Goose Game arrives today, while Life is Strange 2: Episode 5 and Pillars of Eternity will join The Witcher 3 on December 19th.