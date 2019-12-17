Google Stadia finally keeps a promise with three new games and its first exclusive feature

Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service has broken a bunch of promises, but it’s making good on one. Starting today, Google is delivering the last batch of games it promised for 2019, including Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Tomorrow, it’ll add Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint — the first game to offer Google’s promised Stream Connect feature that lets players see their teammates’ screens so they can coordinate. You can see what it might look like near the end of this game trailer, and here’s an early screenshot:

However, you may want to know that the version of Borderlands 3 on Stadia isn’t necessarily a first-class citizen: developer Gearbox Software says you’re getting a version with content and bugfixes dating back to October. “We aim to achieve feature parity for all versions of Borderlands 3 early in 2020,” the company writes. Oh, and we’re hearing an unconfirmed (as of yet) rumor that the game runs at 30, not 60fps.

Originally, Google was going to introduce Stadia with just a dozen games, but the company nearly doubled that number to 22 games on the eve of launch, leaving just four games remaining for this year. Borderlands, Dragon Ball, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint were three of them, and Google delivered Darksiders Genesis on December 5th.

The only four games that Google has confirmed for 2020 are Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, Gods & Monsters, and Watch Dogs: Legion, none of which have confirmed release dates for Stadia. Some Stadia fans were worried when new trailers for Doom and Cyberpunk weirdly didn’t include the Stadia logo during The Game Awards, so we’re asking if Google has any news about 2020 release dates.

Both Borderlands 3 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be on sale during their debut, and you can see the details in Google’s blog post.

Update, 3:01 PM ET: Added more info about Borderlands 3.