The best last-minute digital gifts from Target, Amazon, Walmart, and more

Maybe you forgot to buy a holiday gift for someone, or you didn’t have time to order something ahead of a party and you don’t want to show up empty-handed. Whatever the reason, when you need to get a gift right away, digital gifts are an easy solution. In most cases, they’ll be delivered instantly to your email via a code, which is perfect if you don’t have time to wait around for something to ship. Here are several ideas for quick gifts you can buy when time’s running out.
For moviegoers:
Movie theater gift cards are a great gift because you’re essentially gifting someone a fun activity with some flexibility. It’s something everyone can enjoy. Plus, tickets and snacks can be expensive.
- AMC gift card from Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon
- Regal gift card from Target, Amazon, and Walmart
- Cinemark gift card from Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon
- Fandango gift card from Target, Walmart, and Amazon
For movie streamers:
Sometimes you don’t want to leave your couch or bed just to watch a movie. Not only is there a lot of content online, but there are more streaming services now than ever before, so chances are, you know someone who doesn’t have one of the following subscriptions:
- Disney+ subscription
- Netflix gift card from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart
- Hulu gift card from Walmart, Target, and Best Buy
- YouTube gift card from Amazon
- Amazon Prime gift membership
- Sling TV gift card
- HBO Now gift card
For music-lovers:
Whether you prefer Spotify or Apple Music, a music subscription is a great gift for everyone, and it’s one less thing they’ll have to pay for next year.
- Spotify gift card from Target and Walmart
- Apple Music gift card (iTunes and App Store gift cards also work for Apple Music subscriptions)
- Google Play Music gift card (Google Play Store gift cards can be used for a Google Play Music subscription)
- Tidal gift card
For gamers:
There are a lot of options when it comes to buying games online or gifting a subscription. There are gift cards for every console or platform, so you can pick the one that best fits your friend or family member’s gaming needs.
- Xbox Game Pass subscription
- Xbox Live subscription
- Xbox gift card from Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy
- PlayStation Store gift card from Amazon, Target, Walmart
- Nintendo Switch 12-month subscription from Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Nintendo eShop Gift Card from Walmart, Amazon, and Target
- Battle.net (Blizzard Entertainment) gift card from Amazon
- GameStop gift card from Amazon
For travelers:
Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb all offer digital gift cards as well, which is nice if you know someone who likes to travel or doesn’t like taking public transport. This way, you can treat them to a nice vacation or car ride.
- Uber gift card from Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon
- Lyft gift card
- Airbnb gift card from Amazon and Target
For foodies:
Most food-ordering apps have online gift cards for sale, which is great news because you can’t really put a price on convenience. And good food is always appreciated.
- DoorDash gift cards are currently 10 percent off at Walmart, and they’re available for the regular price from Target, Best Buy, and Amazon
- Uber Eats gift card from Walmart, Target, and Amazon
- Seamless gift card
- Grubhub gift card from Target and Amazon
For everything else:
If you’re not sure what to get someone, or you want to give them more flexibility and choice, some more general gift cards may be a better option. From app stores to department stores, here are some gift cards for everyone:
- Apple Store gift card from Walmart, Target, and Best Buy
- Google Play Store gift card from Target, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart
- Microsoft Store gift card
- Amazon gift card
- Walmart gift card
- Target gift card
- Best Buy gift card, also available from Amazon
