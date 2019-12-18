Ninja’s first Adidas sneaker will be out on December 31st

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Adidas have announced their first sneaker together: a Ninja-themed Nite Jogger shoe, which you’ll be able to buy starting on December 31st.

The shoe is pretty recognizable as Ninja merch, with lots of his brand’s signature blue and yellow, the Ninja logo on the inside of the left shoe, and “Time In,” the catchphrase for the partnership, on the inside of the right shoe. Adidas’ iconic stripes are on the outside of both shoes.

Grid View





Adidas wasn’t able to tell The Verge exactly when customers will be able to buy the shoes on December 31st, though, nor did it say how much they’ll cost.

Ninja and Adidas’ multiyear partnership was first announced in late August, but at the time, there wasn’t any Ninja-themed apparel to actually buy. Ninja hasn’t been shy about representing the brand, though; he regularly wears Adidas gear while streaming. He even wore an Adidas sweatshirt in his video announcing his move from Twitch to Mixer, which was posted weeks before the Adidas deal was public.

Ninja’s manager and wife, Jessica Blevins, told Business Insider that part of the reason why Ninja moved from Twitch to Mixer was that Twitch was proposing a new contract that would have limited how he could grow his brand outside of gaming. Since making the switch to Mixer, Ninja has cut deals like the one with Adidas, appeared as a contestant on The Masked Singer, and even landed a small role in Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming movie Free Guy.

When the partnership with Ninja was first announced, Adidas said that the deal might lead to products “in either the physical or virtual world,” so these shoes are likely only the first of more apparel to come. Adidas isn’t the only athletic brand partnering with gaming brands — Nike is making jerseys for China’s League of Legends Pro League, for example — so you’re probably going to see a lot more apparel from gaming brands in the coming months and years.