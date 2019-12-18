Hulu will now let you use voice controls with Chromecast, Google Home

Hulu watchers will be able to use voice controls with their Chromecast and Google smart displays to surf their favorite streamable content. That also includes the Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. To start watching on Hulu, users simply say “Hey Google, watch [name of the show].”

As noted by Android Police, users will be able to link Hulu to their Google Home app in the coming days. Hulu is one of the last big names to add voice controls, which are already available via Google Home for services like Netflix and HBO.

Hulu isn’t the only streaming service adding better support for Google’s ecosystem, either — just last month, streaming service Sling TV added full support for the Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.