Amazon keeps building its Echo Wall Clock lineup with a Mickey Mouse edition

Amazon introduced its second Echo Wall Clock in one week today. This time, it’s partnering with Disney to launch a wall clock featuring Mickey Mouse that, like other Echo Wall Clocks, complements the Alexa experience.

The clock doesn’t have a speaker or microphone built-in. Instead, it uses LEDs to visually represent the timers people set on their Alexa-enabled devices. (The device only passed through the Federal Communications Commission last month.) It tracks alarms, reminders, and notifications while also moving Mickey’s arms around the clock to tell the time — just like a classic Mickey Mouse watch. It’s battery-operated, requiring four AA batteries, and it costs $49.99.

That’s more expensive than Amazon’s standard Echo Wall Clock, which costs $29.99, but it’s decently cheaper than the Citizen Smart Clocks that cost either $79.99 or $89.99. Amazon initially struggled with its Echo Wall Clock and even had to pull the listing over connectivity issues. It took three weeks to work out a software update and then rereleased the clock early this year.