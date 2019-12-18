Corsair buys Scuf Gaming to get into the pro controller market

Gaming peripherals manufacturer Corsair has acquired Scuf Gaming, which makes a very popular line of high-end e-sports controllers. While the terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Scuf’s controllers are modular and highly customizable; the company holds more than 100 patents related to their improvements on traditional controllers. They’ll mostly be quality-of-life improvements to areas like the triggers, which are intended to help gamers reduce hand strain and perform better in competitive settings, and programmable back paddles that can duplicate the actions of front-facing buttons. Scuf is a respected manufacturer, and its controllers are often used by professional gamers and streamers.

It’s also not the first company Corsair has recently bought. This summer, Corsair acquired Origin PC — a custom gaming PC manufacturer founded by ex-employees of Alienware, post-Dell acquisition — and last year, it picked up Elgato, which makes professional-quality streaming tools and other products. What that all means: post-acquisitions, Corsair is now set up to provide a full, high-end gaming experience for its customers. It’s got you covered, from PC to stream.

It also means it can better compete with companies like Logitech, which purchased gaming peripheral company Astro, and Razer. It also comes at a time when the pro controller market is heating up. Sony just announced its first official DualShock accessory, the Back Button Attachment, for adding the kinds of customizable back paddles Scuf is famous for.