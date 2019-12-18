Spotify’s Tastebuds feature will let you explore your friends’ music tastes

Spotify is testing a new feature, Tastebuds, that lets users discover new music through their friends, TechCrunch reports. The feature was first discovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who found the prototype on the web version of Spotify through reverse-engineering.

While not much is known about the feature yet, a dummy landing page that explains, “Now you can discover music through friends whose taste you trust,” can be found here. Clicking on the pen icon will let users search through people they follow, view what songs they’ve been playing the most, and add songs to their own library from there. The Tastebuds tab can be accessed from the navigation section alongside the Home and Library tabs.

Spotify is working on Tastebuds, letting users discover music through their friends pic.twitter.com/uqUXmRvEKo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 18, 2019

Social sharing has never been a main priority for Spotify — the Activity Feed, which shows what your friends are currently listening to, is limited to the desktop version of Spotify, and the in-app messenger for sharing music was nixed in favor of letting users share songs on social media or on their Instagram Stories.

It’s possible Tastebuds could be a rebranded version of the Friends Weekly playlist that was discovered earlier this year, which is supposed to serve up a personalized playlist of what’s on your friends’ Discover playlists. Whatever it may be, the test could be a sign of more social listening features to come.

We’ve reached out to Spotify for comment and will update if we hear back.