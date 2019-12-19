Zynga hack affected 170 million accounts

A September password breach of online game company Zynga affected 170 million people, according to a new report from Have I Been Pwned. According to that site, the Zynga hack ranks 10th among its all-time largest hacks of user information.

Zynga admitted in September that “log-in information for certain players of certain Draw Something and Words With Friends” may have been accessed. Zynga contacted affected users at the time, but it has yet to confirm the size of the breach. According to the company, no financial information was accessed.

A Zynga spokesperson said on Thursday that the company would not be commenting beyond that September statement.

A hacker calling himself Gnosticplayers told Hacker News in September that he had accessed users’ names, email addresses, login IDs, phone numbers, and passwords.

As of November, Zynga had 67 million monthly active users. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $345.3 million, a 48 percent year-over-year increase, on net income of $230 million. It has a market cap of $5.9 billion.