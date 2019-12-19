Amazon’s holiday shipping deadlines are coming up fast

If you’ve been procrastinating on purchasing those holiday gifts, are still hoping to get your packages by December 24th, and are depending on Amazon for your online purchases, your deadline is coming up fast.

According to Amazon, if you’re not a Prime member, you have until today, Thursday, December 19th, to take advantage of the vendor’s free holiday shipping offers and get those boxes under the tree by the 24th. Friday, December 20th is the last day that standard shipping will get it to you in time.

If you are a Prime member, you’ve got a little more leeway. Sunday, December 22nd is the last day for free two-day Prime delivery, while Monday the 23rd is the last day for free one-day delivery.

Of course, if you are looking for gifts for other winter holidays, you’ve got different timelines to deal with. For example, if you celebrate Hanukkah, you’re already late, since that holiday begins the evening of December 22nd. On the other hand, you do have eight days in which to make up for it. Kwanzaa starts on December 26th, giving you a couple of more shopping days, and it lasts for a week. And if you simply want to celebrate the Solstice? Sorry, that’s Saturday, the 21st, so unless you’re a Prime member, you’re going to have to brave the crowds at your local retailer.