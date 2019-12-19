How to live-stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

On Thursday, seven Democratic presidential candidates are set to take the stage for the final primary debate in 2019. This sixth debate will be hosted by PBS and Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

HOW DO I WATCH?

There are a number of ways you’ll be able to watch the debate tonight.

It’ll be live-streamed on pbs.org, politico.com, and CNN.com and on the CNNgo app on iOS and Android. If you want to watch it through a streaming device like your Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, or Chromecast, you’ll be able to watch it on the PBS video apps or the CNNgo app there as well.

It will also be broadcasted by local PBS stations and simulcast on CNN and CNN International channels.

WHEN DOES IT START?

The debate will take place on Thursday, December 19th, at 8PM ET. It is expected to last two and a half hours.

THE CANDIDATES

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Tom Steyer

Andrew Yang

THE MODERATORS