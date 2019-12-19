Lyft’s algorithm is trying to block people with names like ‘Dick,’ ‘Finger,’ and ‘Cummings’

Lyft is flagging people with names its algorithm thinks are inappropriate, like “Dick,” “Finger,” and “Cummings.” The ride-hail company is sending messages to these users telling them their names don’t align with its community guidelines, and are being directed to change their name or get booted from the service.

Naturally, this is creating some consternation among people with, shall we say, delicate-sounding names.

Yo @lyft I think it’s kinda fucked you don’t allow me to use your service anymore because of the last name I have! Fix your company’s code and parameters! The last name Cumming Is an actual last name head asses — Cultra (@MitchellC717) December 19, 2019

Dear @lyft - My last name really is ‘Cocks’. How would you like me to proceed? pic.twitter.com/sDfwIMZKiN — Kevin Cocks (@kevincocks) December 19, 2019

Hey, @lyft, I realize it might be hard to believe, but it’s really my name, and you need to get your mind out of the gutter. pic.twitter.com/wR7b8crlYr — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) December 19, 2019

Customers with non-English-sounding names are also being flagged by the company. Lyft customer Kwame Som-Pimpong told The Verge that he has reached out for clarification as to what name, other than his own, the company would prefer him to use.

You recently sent me an email to change the name on my account because it's not in line with your community guidelines. My name is Bubunyo and if you are expecting me to use an English name, it won't happen cos I'm not English. You might as well just ban me.



Same thing happened to me, but I knew exactly why they flagged my name. (I contacted them via @AskLyft and they're looking into it.) I'm guessing it's Scunthorpe Problem (https://t.co/IRUpGzjGO3) — Jen Dick (@Jennifer_Dick) December 19, 2019

As Jen Dick here points out, it looks like it’s a classic case of the Scunthorpe problem, in which someone is blocked from a website for having a username that is deemed to be obscene. The problem was named after an incident in 1996 in which AOL’s profanity filter prevented residents of the town of Scunthorpe in the UK from creating accounts, because the town’s name contains a four-letter word that I don’t think I’m allowed to say.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Lyft’s response bot on Twitter is working overtime trying to collect phone numbers and emails from everyone affected.

