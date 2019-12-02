Here are the best Cyber Monday deals you should check out today

Cyber Monday is Black Friday’s encore set, back with even more deals. Some are new, others are crowd favorites from a few days ago, all of them are worth checking out because they’ll soon be gone. And once they are, you’ll probably have to wait a while for prices to get this low again.
Below, you’ll find all of the best Cyber Monday deals on a range of products, including laptops, headphones, gaming tech, PC components, phones, smart speakers, and more. We’ll be keeping this list up-to-date, organized by category, and within each category, the newest deals that we find will be listed first.
Thanks for reading, and good luck on getting that deal.
Updated at 7:53AM ET, December 2nd: Added an Amazon link for the Fitbit Versa 2, which dropped to $129. The Google Nest Wifi two-pack also dropped in price at Amazon, down to $259 from $299.
Gaming
- $100 gift cards for the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Nintendo eShop are 20 percent off, totaling $80 at Amazon.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PS4 and Xbox One is $49 (usually $69) at Walmart
- Nintendo Switch Lite is $199.99 (no change in price) but includes a $25 gift card with the offer code UUDDLRLRBA used at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch (new version with improved battery life) console with a 128GB microSD card included is $299.99 (around $25 in savings) at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch (new version with improved battery life) console includes Starlink and Mario + Rabbids with purchase at Best Buy for $299.99
- Some Nintendo Switch games are buy one, get one for 50 percent off at Target
- 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro wireless controller is $39.99 (usually $49.99, compatible with Switch) at Amazon
- Sony’s PS4 Pro console is now $100 off at a variety of retailers, making it $299.99. This deal is happening at Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop (this retailer offers a $25 gift card with purchase).
- At GameStop, Sony’s PS4 Slim console is $199.99 ($100 off its usual price), and comes bundled with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and The Last of Us Remastered. This deal is sold out at almost every other retailer.
- The Xbox One X console comes bundled with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $349 at Best Buy, Walmart, Microsoft Store.
- Xbox One S All-Digital (disc-less) consoles are $149.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store
- DualShock 4 controllers (for PS4, and supported officially by Android 10 and iOS 13 devices) are $38.99 at Walmart, and GameStop. Best Buy and Target have them for $39.99.
- The Genki USB-C adapter that allows for easy connectivity with your Bluetooth headphones is $39.99 starting on Black Friday and through Cyber Monday (usually $49.99).
- Samsung’s 512GB microSD card is $64.99 (usually $89.99)
- Oculus Rift S tethered VR headset is $349.99 (usually $399.99)
TVs / Home entertainment
- Save an extra 15 percent on select TVs at Target when you order with same-day pickup
- The Sonos One (Gen 2) smart speaker with Alexa voice support is $149 ($50 off) through Sonos, and at Amazon, B&H Photo and Best Buy.
- The microphone-free Sonos One SL is $129. It’s available through Sonos, B&H Photo, Amazon, and Best Buy.
- Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision is $269.99 (usually $380.99) at Amazon
- 65-inch Samsung Q70 series QLED 4K HDR is $1,199.99 at Best Buy (usually $1,399)
- 55-inch Samsung Q70 series QLED 4K HDR TV is $997.99 at Walmart, $999.99 at Best Buy (normally $1,499)
- LG’s 55-inch B9 OLED is $1,196 at Amazon and B&H Photo, $1,199 at Best Buy (normally $1,399)
- LG’s 65-inch C9 OLED is $1,699 on eBay
- TCL’s 65-inch 6 Series 4K HDR TV: $699 at Best Buy
- Sony 65-inch OLED A8G series 4K HDR TV is $1,998 at Best Buy
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR streaming device is $49.99 (usually $99.99), $59.99 at Best Buy if Target’s stock runs through
- Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $24.99 (usually $49.99)
Headphones
- Save 50 percent on Master & Dynamic’s MW60, MW50, MH30, or MW07 headphones with the offer code CM2019 used at checkout
- Bose QuietComfort II noise-canceling headphones are $279 ($70 off) at Best Buy and Amazon
- Beats Studio 3 noise-canceling headphones are $199.99 (usually $349.99) at Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise-canceling headphones are $199.99 (usually $299, beats the Black Friday price by $50) at Amazon
- Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are $278 (usually $349.99) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- For the second-generation AirPods with a standard (plug-in) charging case, Best Buy has them for $139.99 ($20 off), as does B&H Photo at this price. Amazon, too, offers them at $139.99, (though the current shipping window is one to three weeks). They’re $144.99 ($15 off) at Walmart and at Target.
- The second-generation AirPods that include a wireless charger-ready case are the most affordable at B&H Photo for $159.99 ($40 off). They’re in stock for $164.99 at Best Buy and at Walmart. If you hit dead ends elsewhere, they’re $169.99 at Target.
- The Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds are $99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.
- Beats Powerbeats Pro truly wireless headphones are $199.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
Smart home
- Google Nest Wifi router two-pack is $259 (usually $299) at Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 bundle is $139, which is a mere $10 more than the doorbell costs by itself
- Echo (third-gen) is $59.99 (usually $99.99, includes the (RED) edition)
- Echo Show 5 with a Wyze Camera costs $59.99 (usually $99.99)
- Echo Show 8 is $79.99 (usually $129.99)
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, which includes three Eero routers is $159 (usually $249)
- Blink XT2 three-camera kit is $184.99 (usually $249.99)
- Ring Alarm five-piece kit is $139 and includes a free Echo Dot (usually $199)
- Nest Wifi routers are $149 ($20 off) at the Google Store, Walmart, Target and Amazon
- Nest Wifi two-pack of routers are $299 ($40 off) at Amazon
- Nest Wifi router and point bundle are $229 ($40 off) at the Google Store, Target
- Nest Wifi router and two points bundled with Stadia Premiere Edition is $398 ($80 off) at the Google Store (add both to your cart to see the discount reflected at checkout)
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker pictured at the top of this post is $29 ($20 off) at the Google Store, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and B&H Photo
- The Google Nest Hub is $79 on the Google Store, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. That’s $50 off its original retail price, but it usually costs around $99. My Best Buy members (it’s free to join) can get a two-pack of them for $139.99 (available online only).
- The Nest Hub Max is $199 ($30 off) at the Google Store, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and B&H Photo
- Nest Hello Doorbell is $149 ($80 off) at the Google Store, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo
- Nest Learning Thermostat is $179 ($70 off) at the Google Store and Walmart
- Apple’s HomePod smart speaker is usually $299, but you can find it for $199 at Best Buy
Tablets
- The latest iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) is the cheapest right now at Target and Amazon (space grey and gold), where it’s just $229.99 ($100 off). Walmart has gold and space grey available for $249 at Walmart. Every color is available at $249 if you want to shop at Best Buy.
- The latest iPad (Wi-Fi 128GB) is $329.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Best Buy and Target
- The Pixel Slate Chrome OS tablet with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 CPU starts at $449 ($350 off) and includes a Pixel Slate Keyboard and Pixelbook Pen stylus for free with purchase at the Google Store and B&H Photo.
- The next step up in price and power for the Pixel Slate is the $649 version with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and is available with the same bundled items at the Google Store, Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo.
- Fire HD 8 is $49.99 (usually $79.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet is $99.99 (usually $149.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite is $84.99 (usually $129.99)
PCs, components and laptops
- BenQ’s 27-inch 1440p HDR monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and USB-C connectivity is $399.99 (usually $549)
- Oculus Rift S tethered VR headset is $349.99 (usually $399.99)
- Intel 660p 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD for $82.99 at Newegg (normally $124.99)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 desktop memory for $59.99 at Newegg (normally $76.99)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3000 desktop memory for $69.99 at Newegg (normally $87.99)
- Intel Core i5-9600K Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.7 GHz Processor for $199.99 at Newegg (normally $279.99)
- ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger for $349.99 at Newegg (normally $409.99, with $20 mail-in rebate), comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC and a free copy of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) bundled with a black Type Cover is $599 (usually $959) at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store
- MacBook Air (2019 model, Intel Core i5 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage) is $899 ($200 off) at Best Buy
- The 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off at Best Buy, starting at $1,099. The step-up configuration with 256GB (verus 128GB by default) is just $1,199.
Phones, smartwatches and accessories
- Fitbit’s new Versa 2 smartwatch is $129 ($70 off) at Walmart and Amazon. This is the biggest discount that we’ve seen yet, beating the price we saw during Black Friday by $20
- Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is $39.99 (usually around $59)
- LG G8 ThinQ is $399.99 (usually $849.99) at Amazon
- Google’s Pixel 4 phone with 64GB of storage is $599 (usually $799; each storage configuration is $200 off) at Amazon (limited colors available), Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- The Pixel 4 XL with 64GB of storage is $699 (usually $899; each storage config is $200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- The Pixel 3A with 64GB of storage is $299.99 (usually $399) at Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- The Pixel 3A XL with 64GB of storage is $379.99 at Amazon (available in black or white), Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $749.99 at Samsung, B&H Photo, Microsoft Store, and Amazon. (It’s normally priced at $949.99.)
- If you want a bigger phone, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is also discounted $200 (includes Galaxy Buds), down to $899.99 at Samsung, B&H Photo, Microsoft Store, and Amazon.
- The Galaxy S10 starts at $699.99 ($200 off, includes free Galaxy Buds) at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Samsung.
- The Galaxy S10 Plus starts at $799.99 ($200 off, includes free Galaxy Buds) at B&H Photo, Amazon, and Samsung.
- The smaller Galaxy S10E is $549.99 ($200 off, but doesn’t include free Galaxy Buds) at Amazon and Best Buy.
- RavPower’s wireless charger and a QC3.0 power adapter are just $16.99 (usually $26.99) at Amazon
- Samsung’s 512GB microSD card is $64.99 (usually $89.99)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) is $354.99 (Amazon and Costco), which is almost $50 off the price that Apple sells it for.
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) is $384.99 (Amazon and Costco), which is also around $50 cheaper than usual.
Miscellaneous
- DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone is $1,379 (down from $1,729) at Wellbots with the offer code SAVEDCART30
- DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone is $1,749 (down from $2,199) at Wellbots with the offer code SAVEDCART30
- Canon EOS M100 mirrorless camera with 15-45mm lens is $314.99 ($285 off) at Amazon
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.
