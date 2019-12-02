 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here are the best Cyber Monday deals you should check out today

In most cases, today is all the time you’ll get

Cyber Monday is Black Friday’s encore set, back with even more deals. Some are new, others are crowd favorites from a few days ago, all of them are worth checking out because they’ll soon be gone. And once they are, you’ll probably have to wait a while for prices to get this low again.

Below, you’ll find all of the best Cyber Monday deals on a range of products, including laptops, headphones, gaming tech, PC components, phones, smart speakers, and more. We’ll be keeping this list up-to-date, organized by category, and within each category, the newest deals that we find will be listed first.

Thanks for reading, and good luck on getting that deal.

Updated at 7:53AM ET, December 2nd: Added an Amazon link for the Fitbit Versa 2, which dropped to $129. The Google Nest Wifi two-pack also dropped in price at Amazon, down to $259 from $299.

Gaming

TVs / Home entertainment

Headphones

Smart home

Tablets

  • The latest iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) is the cheapest right now at Target and Amazon (space grey and gold), where it’s just $229.99 ($100 off). Walmart has gold and space grey available for $249 at Walmart. Every color is available at $249 if you want to shop at Best Buy.
  • The latest iPad (Wi-Fi 128GB) is $329.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Best Buy and Target
  • The Pixel Slate Chrome OS tablet with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 CPU starts at $449 ($350 off) and includes a Pixel Slate Keyboard and Pixelbook Pen stylus for free with purchase at the Google Store and B&H Photo.
  • The next step up in price and power for the Pixel Slate is the $649 version with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and is available with the same bundled items at the Google Store, Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo.
  • Fire HD 8 is $49.99 (usually $79.99)
  • Fire HD 10 Tablet is $99.99 (usually $149.99)
  • Kindle Paperwhite is $84.99 (usually $129.99)

PCs, components and laptops

Phones, smartwatches and accessories

Miscellaneous

