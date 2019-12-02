Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals include $70 off Fitbit’s Versa 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order discounts, and more

Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals have begun, and all of the special prices below will last for just one day, turning off at 11:59PM PT, which is 2:59AM ET, December 3rd. The retailer will be hosting Cyber Week discounts all week long, but we’re going to focus on the doorbuster deals that you’ll need to move quickly on. We’ll do our best to keep this post updated based on stock availability, as well as to account for new deals.

Fitbit’s new Versa 2 smartwatch pictured above is $129 ($70 off). This is the biggest discount that we’ve seen yet, beating the Black Friday price by $20. It’s tough to imagine that this wearable will go much lower than this in 2019, so you may want to check out this deal if it’s on your list.

Online shoppers can get a $450 gift card by purchasing and activating select phones on an AT&T or Verizon payment plan. To be eligible for the $450 gift card, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S10 or iPhone XS.

Walmart is giving $400 gift cards to those who purchase and activate the iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR. You can get a $300 gift card if you buy any of the iPhone 11 devices (including the 11, Pro, and Pro Max), or the Samsung Galaxy S10E.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One is $25 (usually $59)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PS4 and Xbox One is $49 (usually $69)

Cyber Monday is the last day to take advantage of the $149 Xbox One S All-Digital console bundle ($100 off) that includes Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft. It’s also the final day to get $20 off of Xbox One controllers, and if you’re a PS4 gamer, the same goes for DualShock 4 controllers.