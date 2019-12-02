These are the best Cyber Monday deals you’ll find at Target

Target’s Cyber Monday deals are here, so if you missed your chance to snag any deals last week, you’ve got a second shot today. As with Black Friday, a lot of these deals can be found elsewhere at places like Amazon and Best Buy, but if there’s a particular deal you’re chasing that’s already sold out elsewhere, Target can be worth checking out. These deals should be available through the end of the day.

The Nintendo Switch is available for $299 with a free 128GB microSD card thrown in. The difference between this and Target’s earlier deal is that this is the new model with improved battery life.

Both the Sonos One and Sonos One SL speakers are on sale for Cyber Monday. The Alexa- and Google Assistant-equipped Sonos One is down to $149 (usually $200), while the One SL (which doesn’t include the smart assistant features) is down to $129 (usually $179).

The Sonos Play:5 is also on sale for $399 (usually $499), marking one of the lowest prices yet for Sonos’ top speaker.

The new Google Nest Wifi is on sale in a two-pack that includes one router and one access point for $229 (usually $269), in the first major deal we’ve seen on the updated mesh router system.

The slightly older Apple Watch Series 4 is getting a discount down to $449.99 for the 44mm GPS + Cellular model (usually $529.99). While it’s not Apple’s newest model, it features the same bigger display as the current Series 5.

The older Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker is on sale for $39.99 (usually $72.99). The company has already released the Wonderboom 2, which offers better battery life and improved pairing, but the original is still a great miniature Bluetooth speaker. Need bigger sound? The JBL Charge 4 is on sale for $99.99 (usually $179.99).

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $29.99 (usually $49.99). It’s by no means the best tablet around, but Amazon’s good parental control services could make it a great choice for those looking to start out a child with a first electronic device.

The Echo Show 5 is also on sale for $49.99 (usually $89.99). It’s a good option for anyone looking to add an Alexa device with a display to their Amazon device lineup. If you don’t need a screen, the third-generation Amazon Echo is still on sale for $59.99 (usually $99.99), too.

Some of Target’s existing Black Friday deals are still on offer today, too: