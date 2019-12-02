There are some great gaming deals happening on Cyber Monday

There are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals across almost all categories of tech, but none more than gaming. Whether you’re interested in picking up some games, accessories like controllers or VR headsets, or full consoles, this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have been a total treat. Below, you’ll find an up-to-date list of the best gaming sales happening during Cyber Monday. Some of them will end later today, while others will carry on.
Nintendo Switch deals
- Nintendo Switch (new version with improved battery life) console with a 128GB microSD card included is $299.99 (around $25 in savings) at Target and Walmart
- Nintendo Switch (new version with improved battery life) console includes Starlink and Mario + Rabbids with purchase at Best Buy for $299.99
- 8BitDo SN30 Pro wireless controller is $39.99 (usually $49.99, compatible with Switch) at Amazon
- The Genki USB-C adapter that allows for easy connectivity with your Bluetooth headphones is $39.99 starting on Black Friday and through Cyber Monday (usually $49.99)
- Samsung’s 512GB microSD card is $64.99 (usually $89.99)
- Some Nintendo Switch games are buy one, get one for 50 percent off at Target
- Collection of Mana is $24.99 at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is $19.99 at Target and $24.99 at Amazon and Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is $39.99 at Best Buy or GameStop
- Octopath Traveler is $39.99 at Best Buy
- Overwatch Legendary Edition is $24.99 at Walmart and Best Buy
- Super Mario Odyssey is $39.99 at Best Buy
- Splatoon 2 is $39.99 at Best Buy
- Super Mario Party is $39.99 at Amazon (digital), Best Buy, and Walmart (digital)
Xbox One deals
- The Xbox One X console starts at $299 (for the console-only configuration, as well as the NBA 2K19 bundle) at B&H Photo
- Xbox One X consoles come bundled with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $349 at Best Buy, Walmart, Microsoft Store
- Xbox One S All-Digital (disc-less) consoles are $149.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is $44.99 at Best Buy, and Walmart
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for Xbox One is $49 ($20 off) at Walmart
- Kingdom Hearts III is $14.99 at Best Buy and Target
- Red Dead Redemption 2 is $25 at Walmart and $30 at GameStop
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is $30 at Walmart
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider is $14.99 at Amazon and Walmart
PS4 deals
- Sony’s PS4 Pro console is now $100 off at a variety of retailers, making it $299.99. This deal is happening at Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop (this retailer offers a $25 gift card with purchase).
- At GameStop, Sony’s PS4 Slim console is $199.99 ($100 off its usual price), and comes bundled with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, and The Last of Us Remastered. This deal is sold out at almost every other retailer.
- DualShock 4 controllers (for PS4, and supported officially by Android 10 and iOS 13 devices) are $38.99 at Walmart and GameStop. Best Buy and Target have them for $39.99.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PS4 is $49 ($20 off) at Walmart
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is $44.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
- Death Stranding is $50.99 at Amazon
- God of War is $9.99 at Best Buy
- Judgement is $24.99 at Best Buy
- Kingdom Hearts III is $14.99 at Best Buy and Target
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition is $14.99 at Best Buy
- Persona 5 is $9.99 at Walmart
- Red Dead Redemption 2 is $25 at Walmart and $30 at GameStop
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is $25 at Walmart
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider is $14.99 at Amazon and Best Buy
