 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

There are some great gaming deals happening on Cyber Monday

You’ll have until the end of the day to jump on these offers

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by James Bareham / The Verge
Part of The Verge Guide to Cyber Monday

There are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals across almost all categories of tech, but none more than gaming. Whether you’re interested in picking up some games, accessories like controllers or VR headsets, or full consoles, this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have been a total treat. Below, you’ll find an up-to-date list of the best gaming sales happening during Cyber Monday. Some of them will end later today, while others will carry on.

Nintendo Switch deals

Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

Xbox One deals

Photo by Amelia Krales / The Verge

PS4 deals

  • Sony’s PS4 Pro console is now $100 off at a variety of retailers, making it $299.99. This deal is happening at Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop (this retailer offers a $25 gift card with purchase).
  • At GameStop, Sony’s PS4 Slim console is $199.99 ($100 off its usual price), and comes bundled with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, and The Last of Us Remastered. This deal is sold out at almost every other retailer.
  • DualShock 4 controllers (for PS4, and supported officially by Android 10 and iOS 13 devices) are $38.99 at Walmart and GameStop. Best Buy and Target have them for $39.99.
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PS4 is $49 ($20 off) at Walmart
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is $44.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
  • Death Stranding is $50.99 at Amazon
  • God of War is $9.99 at Best Buy
  • Judgement is $24.99 at Best Buy
  • Kingdom Hearts III is $14.99 at Best Buy and Target
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition is $14.99 at Best Buy
  • Persona 5 is $9.99 at Walmart
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 is $25 at Walmart and $30 at GameStop
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is $25 at Walmart
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider is $14.99 at Amazon and Best Buy

Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

The Verge Guide to Cyber Monday