The best Cyber Monday tablet deal is, without a doubt, the latest iPad

It’s Cyber Monday, which means everyone is sorting through deals for all kinds of electronics. The number of sales may be overwhelming, which is why we’ve picked the best deal on a tablet: the seventh-generation iPad.

Both versions of the latest iPad are up to $100 off today. This is an unusually large discount for such a new product, and the price will almost certainly go back up after Cyber Monday, so this is a really good chance to save on an iPad.

The 32GB (Wi-Fi) version is selling for $229.99 at Target. Amazon is offering it in gray for $249, and Walmart has a limited stock of this tablet in gray for the same price. If you want more color choices, you can get it in gray, gold, or silver for $249.99 at Best Buy.

If you’re looking for more storage, the 128GB (Wi-Fi) version is $329.99 (which is also $100 off of the original price) at Best Buy and Target.

In his review, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn said that this iPad is an affordable alternative to the iPad Air and Pro, and that was before it went on sale. Plus, it has great battery life, a 10.2-inch screen, and a Smart Connector port so you can use the Smart Keyboard.