Motorola’s resurrected foldable Razr was one of the most exciting phone announcements in 2019, but it seems that demand for the upcoming phone was higher than the company expected. Because of that demand, Motorola has announced a slight delay for both the preorder and launch of the Razr, which were originally planned for December 26th and sometime in January, respectively.

There’s no word yet when the new dates for preorders and launch timing will be, although the fact that Motorola is saying it doesn’t “anticipate a significant shift from our original availability timeline” would seem to indicate that the delay will be small. Based on Motorola’s statement, it seems the company is looking to avoid a scenario where customers who want to buy a Razr when it does hit stores can’t due to low demand.

Still, with preorders originally planned to start next Thursday, the announcement of adjusted timing comes at a particularly late hour — especially since Motorola has yet to give a new date for when preorders will be starting.

The company’s full statement is below:

Since its announcement in November, the new Motorola razr has received unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers. Demand has been high, and as a result, has quickly outgrown supply predictions. Motorola has decided to adjust razr’s presale and launch timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to razr at launch. We do not anticipate a significant shift from our original availability timeline.

The Motorola Razr was announced earlier this year as the company’s first foldable smartphone, bringing back a design inspired by the original Moto RAZR flip phone but with a flexible 6.2-inch display and modern Android specs. The Razr is set to cost $1,499, and will be sold exclusively on Verizon in the United States.