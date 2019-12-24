Star Wars’ barely there same-sex kiss cut from Rise of Skywalker in Singapore

Star Wars’ first same-sex kiss has been cut from The Rise of Skywalker in Singapore. The blink-and-you-might-miss-it moment takes place near the film’s end, when two peripheral characters share a quick smooch among celebrations. According to The Guardian, the kiss was clipped from the film in order to keep its PG-13 rating.

Singapore does not recognize same-sex marriage; sex between men is illegal and punishable by law. Films featuring LGBTQ content are subject to censorship or harsh ratings. Disney did not respond to a request for comment about the clip’s removal before publication.

It’s taken nine main series films and a handful of spinoffs for Star Wars to get its first LGBTQ representation. While many fans had hoped that the series might break real ground by establishing a romance between characters Finn and Poe in Rise of Skywalker, those hopes were quashed early.

In an interview ahead of the film’s release with Variety, J.J. Abrams said, “In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.” The actual in-film kiss has since been criticized as a throwaway moment that does little to further representation.