The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G appears to be on the way

The Galaxy Tab S6 will soon be available with 5G, making it possibly the first tablet with the faster connectivity. As spotted by SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G is listed as coming soon on Samsung’s Korean website, even though the company hasn’t officially announced the device yet. There’s no information about how much it will cost or any of its specs apart from the added 5G description at the end of the name. There’s also no timeline for its release.

The tablet’s been rumored ever since it passed through the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG. It’s possible that the 5G version of the tablet will be essentially the same as the Tab S6, which was only released in September. That tablet includes the Snapdragon 855 processor, making 5G possible, so long as its paired additional Qualcomm chips. Huawei is also reportedly working on a 5G tablet, but we don’t have a timeline for that release, either.

In our review of the original Galaxy Tab S6, Dan Seifert wrote that to justify the cost and existence of the Samsung Tab S6, the tablet “has to be able to do more than just be a personal video player. It has to be able to also be a productivity machine, which is something that can be used to get actual work done.” Despite its gorgeous display, sleek design, and fast performance, it falls short due to frustrating software features and numerous bugs. It’s unclear if 5G can help.