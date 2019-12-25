Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s holiday update will let players trade guns for snowballs

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare team is spreading some holiday cheer this season with a limited time snowball fight mode.

In the game’s latest update, Infinity Ward and Activision are rolling out a new gunfight mode, cleverly titled “Snowfight,” that lets players trade in their guns for snowballs. From now until 1pm ET on December 31st, you and a partner will be able to fight enemies with chunks of snow rather than grenades and guns. The snowballs function a lot like other throwable items in the game, like knives, and players can pick them up across the new Winter Docks map.

The Winter Docks map is decorated with wreaths, holiday lights, and a group of four scary-looking snowmen. If you decide to destroy the snowmen, you’ll trigger a fun, seasonal easter egg.

Players will start with snowballs in the first round of a Gunfight match, according to GameRant. After that round, they can use guns, but also continue to pick up snowballs across the map throughout the rest of the game.

There are a few holiday updates for Call of Duty: Mobile players too. A new Prop Hunt game-mode will run through December 31st, and you’ll be able to earn a new battle royale class through December 29th.