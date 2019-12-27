Anker unveils first MFi certified iPhone 11 flash, shipping next month for $49.99

Popular USB charging company Anker has an all-new iPhone accessory that should elevate your mobile photography game in the lighting department. It’s an LED flash that connects to the iPhone 11 via the Lightning connector.

Anker’s new gadget confirms a 9to5Mac report from earlier this month regarding upcoming flash accessories soon to be certified in Apple’s Made-for-iPhone (MFi) licensing program. It appears Anker has one of, if not the, first of these flashes on the market. External flashes have existed for the iPhone in the past, but just not as part of the MFi program. That means these devices haven’t been able to integrate with Apple’s native hardware and software, like the iPhone’s built-in flash or its stock Camera app.

Anker says its new flash product should be available next month from its website and from Amazon. It costs $49.99 and is designed to be a native Apple accessory, so the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro should recognize it and be able to trigger the flash from within the main camera app as well as in third-party ones.

Anker says it lasts for about 10,000 shots per charge and can achieve twice the range and four times the brightness of the built-in flash. It also comes with a detachable diffuser.