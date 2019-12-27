The Mandalorian’s second season premieres fall 2020

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda will return for a second season next fall, executive producer Jon Favreau confirmed today.

Favreau tweeted the confirmation, adding that it will arrive in the fall, but with no specific release date just yet. The Mandalorian’s season 1 finale was released today, and was praised by both critics and fans for its satisfying end. The episode concludes with a tease of what to expect from the show’s villain Moff Gideon — including a possible tie-in to Star Wars Rebels — that many fans are hoping will be explored in the second season.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Fall 2020 is shaping up to be a busy time for Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first Disney+ show set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is also set to debut during that time. The show will focus on Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s respective characters who appeared in Avengers: Endgame, and could pick up where the movie left off. Details on the show are still scarce.