2019: A year in The Verge illustrations

Online Reunion
Artist: Marcin Wolski
Monsters Come Howling in Their Season
Artist: Corey Brickley
Meet the scientists who are training AI to diagnose mental illness
Artist: Ana Kova
The god box: an oral history of Avatara
Artist: Jude Buffum
The Burn
Artist: Arik Roper
Why CAPTCHAs have gotten so difficult
Artist: Alex Castro
Skin City
Artist: Deborah Lee
Move the World
Artist: Zoë van Dijk
Machine of Loving Grace
Artist: Benjamin Currie
The Trauma Floor
Artist: Corey Brickley
The World Wide Web turns 30: our favorite memories from A to Z
Artist: Alex Castro
Why companies want to mine the secrets in your voice
Artist: Cathryn Virginia
The armchair psychologist who ticked off YouTube
Artist: Alex Castro
Foxconn is confusing the hell out of Wisconsin
Artist: William Joel
How the Game Boy found a new life through emulation
Artist: Alex Castro
15 game streaming services you can try before Google Stadia arrives
Artist: Alex Castro
Redline
Artist: William Joel
Why’d You Push That Button
Artist: Martina Paukova
Apple and Amazon cut a deal that upended the Mac resale market
Artist: Alex Castro
It’s easier to donate your body to science than your medical records
Artist: Mark Pernice
Metadata is the biggest little problem plaguing the music industry
Artist: Alex Castro
Bodies in Seats
Artist: Corey Brickley
How William Gibson’s long-lost Alien 3 script became 2019’s most intriguing audio drama
Artist: Alex Castro
One year after Trump’s Foxconn groundbreaking, there is almost nothing to show for it
Artists: Amelia Holowaty Krales & Michele Doying
The Mormon Church vs. the internet
Artist: William Joel
Deaths and injuries don’t slow Uber Eats’ rapid expansion in Mexico
Artist: Alex Castro
Instagram ‘tag cleaners’ are fighting against digital vandalism
Artist: Alex Castro
They said you could leave electric scooters anywhere — then the repo men struck back
Artist: Jude Buffum
It’s Sentient
Artist: Ana Kova
Welcome to Lower Duck Pond, a fake town of 82,000 people
Artist: Meredith Miotke
Split Screen
Artists: Alex Castro & Michele Doying
YouTube shows have become a secret weapon for rising politicians
Artist: Selman Design
Faraday Cage
Artist: Alex Castro
Death Stranding: an explainer for Hideo Kojima’s inscrutable new PS4 game
Artist: Alex Castro
The everything town in the middle of nowhere
Artist: Laurent Hrybyk
How one company you’ve never heard of swallowed tens of thousands of text messages — then spit them back out
Artist: Alex Castro
Pirate Radio
Artist: William Joel
Dial Up
Artist: David Huang
The Last Stand
Artist: Alex Parkin
One of PlayStation’s most important studios makes games about loneliness
Artist: Alex Castro
How to fight lies, tricks, and chaos online
Artist: Alex Castro
PlayStation 25th anniversary issue
Artist: Alex Castro, Photography by Richard Parry
Emotional baggage
Artists: Grayson Blackmon & William Joel
The environmental impact of a PlayStation 4
Artist: Alex Castro
32 moments that made the decade
Artist: Alex Castro
The Terror Queue
Artist: Corey Brickley
New Away leaks reveal employees worked without heat, struggled with headaches and nausea
Artist: William Joel
